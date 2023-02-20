“Here, teaching work is paid fairly”: Annalisa Marangoni, 42, moved to Abu Dhabi after working in an Italian school, and has not regretted her decision.

Interpreter and translator, speaks three languages, lived in Costabissara in the province of Vicenza: now she teaches Italian to children, in English, in an international school. “I earn double here compared to the Italian school. It’s 4 thousand euros a month plus benefits: apartment, health insurance and work visa ”, she explains in an interview with Republic.

His studio apartment costs 1200 euros a month, petrol costs less than half the figures read in Italy. “It is very difficult to enter. There are limitations, they ask for the police check, the judicial certificate to verify the criminal record. Then I had three interviews, obviously all in English ”, she explains, recounting the steps to get to where she is now.

“I had to translate and validate my degree in Linguistic Mediation Sciences. Now I teach at the Italian International School, a private school, the largest in the United Arab Emirates. I teach Italian, which would be their foreign language”. In the United Arab Emirates, now, it is very comfortable: “I have the sea 45 minutes away and then there are many shopping centres. Wine is forbidden: no spritz. I don’t know what I would give for a Prosecco. For the rest, every now and then I go on desert safaris or dinners at a friend’s house”.

Even if his work is much more observed: “It is absolutely forbidden to be strict with children. In every classroom there are cameras to monitor the attitude of the teacher. If you fail, you will be reported or suspended”.