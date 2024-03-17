For the third National Classic of the month of March against America, Javier Hernandez He lived his second tenure with Chivas for Closing 2024, of the Liga MXIn addition, he wore the captain's badge in the absence of Victor 'Pocho' Guzmánwith the objective of leading his team and achieving his first goal in history against the hated rival, although in the end, he could not achieve it when he came off the bench and saw how everything ended in a scoreless draw.
During the first time, Chicharito He only had one action where he took advantage of a mistake Kevin Alvarezwho wanted to play backwards with Luis Malagonbut the top scorer of the Mexican team He stepped up to steal the ball and unleash a shot that was stopped by the goalkeeper. Outside of that, he had a lot of friction with the American defenders without having the freedom to do something in front of the goal.
In the complement, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago decided not to make changes and although Guadalajara improved in some aspects, they did not have clear opportunities in front of the goal, except for one of Hernandez that the ball flew after a good pass from Isaac Brizuela. It was not until the 69th minute when the helmsman decided to move the pieces by taking out the prodigal son to introduce Ricardo MarinTherefore, he will have to continue waiting to score his first goal against the hated rival.
Before leaving for Europe to write his story with the Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevillethe netbreaker only played three games against the Águilas, all in 2009. In the 2009 Clausura, Guadalajara won the match with a goal from Amaury Poncewhere Chicharito He entered at minute 61. For the 2009 Apertura, the man from Guadalajara was the starter, but the Rebaño Sagrado fell just short of the Colombian Aquivaldo Mosquera; finally, in the Interleague, everything ended 1-1 with the youth squad taking over in the final minutes. Already for the 2010 Bicentennial, the forward missed the duel due to Tri's World Cup training camp for South Africa 2010.
