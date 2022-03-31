The Juventus midfielder in an interview with Dazn: “I’m a fan of LeBron and Morant … Unfortunately racism exists, but I was lucky. I feel the values ​​of Switzerland, it is the country that has given me everything”

"Obviously it's exciting to be associated with great players, but as I've always said I'm Denis Zakaria, I have my game and my style, with the great respect I have for all great players." Juve had to do without it in the last month, including the return of the Champions League (and elimination), and with Inter they can't wait to find the Swiss, who arrived from the January market as an added value in midfield with important comparisons: "I'm a player with special characteristics, I don't think I'm a Pogba or a Vieira, there are many similar things between me and them but I'm still Zakaria," the midfielder told 1vs1 by Dazn, explaining that he looks for his idols elsewhere: "I am a fan of the NBA. I have several favorite players, there is LeBron James of course but also Ja Morant … I watch him a lot when I want to have fun".

The injury and Inter – On his recovery he says: “I am fine, it is much better than the match against Empoli, I worked a lot to get back in shape. It was very frustrating to get injured immediately after the debut because I came here to play. No player likes to get injured. even more so when he has just arrived in a new club “. It starts immediately strong, from Inter: “A very heartfelt game, beyond the standings. There is no need to be explained to me about its importance, I know it’s a great match in Italian football, we know it’s important for us. , for our fans, we will do everything to win. “

Racism and identity – On racism in sport he says: "It hasn't happened to me yet, thank God. I hope to be able to say the same for a long time because racism has no reason to exist, both on and off the pitch. But unfortunately it exists, luckily I don't ever happened to be a target ". Zakaria recounted his origins: "I was born in Switzerland, I grew up in Switzerland. I went to Africa only for holidays. Being Swiss means a lot to me, I feel the values ​​of Switzerland, it is the country that has given me everything and I try to give something in return ", the midfielder revealed, also recounting the period in the Military Academy:" A special experience, which helped me a lot. I was in the Athletes' Regiment, I also worked a lot with the coach of the national team Switzerland. An experience that helped me a lot to grow, physically but not only, it was a very important stage in my life ".

New Italian life – Zakaria presented himself to Juve with a goal on his debut: "A perfect evening, of course, when you score a goal it sure is. I came here to show what I am capable of, to help the team. he helped introduce me to everyone but I don't relax, I still have many things to do, to face match by match. " For him it is a new world, also from a footballing point of view: "I still have to play a few more games, also considering the injury, but I can already say that tactics are much more taken care of here, they are much more disciplined also at the level. defensive. Not that you run more, but I have the feeling that the young people put more effort into it, more desire, something that I like very much and is very positive. I do not know yet if this championship is more suited to my characteristics, I am a player multipurpose, I adapt quite well to the style of play of the moment. I did well in Germany, I think it can also go well in Italy. After five years in Germany it was important for me, it was time to discover a new league, new situations. .. When the possibility of playing for Juve arose, I didn't hesitate, it was a great opportunity. "

