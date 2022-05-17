The progress of the imaging technology in combo they allowed to give birth to Mazor X Stealth Edition, the new spinal robot from Medtronicwhich will be used at Yale New Haven Hospital, in the Saint Raphael campus, for the first surgeries using this technology will be performed in the current month of 2022.

Spinal robot: this is how it works

Peter Whangassociate professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation, works with this technology for you to perform robotic spinal fusions: “I like to think of it as a co-bot rather than a spinal robot, ”Whang said. “Robots like this, while not autonomous, function more like an extension of an experienced surgeon. They create greater opportunities to increase the safety, reproducibility and efficiency of these procedures and take full advantage of the benefits of preoperative planning ”.

Thanks to the new technology, orthopedic surgeons such as Whang will be able to upload preoperative CT scans of patients into the robotic platform to plan the procedure in advance and calculate the trajectories of implants for spinal operations such as castings, which allows for more secure and detailed placement of screws.

Using robotic systems and other advanced technologies, many spine surgeries can be performed in a minimally invasive manner, which is associated with numerous benefits including: less muscle damage, reduced blood loss and operating time, reduced complication rates, faster recoveries and ultimately better clinical outcomes. See also Dad to the rescue: when Vicente Fernández "saved" his son Alejandro on stage (VIDEO)

“Currently, the new spinal robot will be used primarily for spinal fusions, which involve stabilizing two or more levels of the spine using implants such as screws and cages to relieve back pain symptoms and nerve compression.“Explained Whang. “However, we will also be able to use the robot to deal with patients with a wide range of conditions such as degenerative arthritis, spinal deformities and traumatic injuries. “

Indeed, at a time when medical technology is advancing at an ever faster rate, a spinal robot like Yale’s allows orthopedic surgeons to perform even more complex cases. For example, their technological capabilities can also be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and offer a range of patient-specific treatment options needed to deliver personalized care.

To illustrate how the imaging technology and surgical navigation used in conjunction with this new spinal robot will further advance personalized medicine, Rubio cited a case in which a patient may require surgery.

“When I see the patient and review his x-rays, I can manipulate the renderings of his spine using our 3D imaging technology“, Says Rubio. “This allows me to show a representation or model of what their optimal surgery would entail in real time with extremely fine detail. “

“Before patients even undergo surgery, I can clearly show them where the incisions, cages and rods will be that will be designed specifically for their operation and improvements in their alignment with a high degree of accuracy.“He explained while manipulating a 3D rendering of a patient’s spine. See also They steal wiring from the pumping station of the Choacahui Wastewater Treatment Plant, Ahome

“In many cases, surgery is a very personal decision for patients“Said Rubio. “As their healthcare provider, it is my responsibility to cherish the trust they place in me to explain all the risks and benefits associated with these procedures. If a patient decides to move on, I will use their diagnostic imaging to design customized implants specifically for them“.

Cages, screws, and bars are essential for an orthopedic surgeon who treats conditions such as scoliosis. With rods, the material becomes much less stable as more bends and adjustments are done manually during surgery. With the use of this imaging technology that produces components designed exactly for each patient’s anatomy, the need to reshape the rods is greatly reduced or even eliminated and these custom shaped rods are at hand before Rubio performs the first incision.

When these custom implants are coupled with the new robotic system, reduced recovery times, greater accuracy and greater consistency are achieved, while also offering valuable real-time feedback in the operating room so that surgeons like Whang and Rubio can implement this data in a so that it is more beneficial for each individual patient.

“As a research institute, Yale often leads the way when it comes to surgical innovations and advanced technologies“Concluded Whang. “We understand that there is a considerable capital cost to incorporate these new platforms into our line of spine services. However, we believe they will provide us with wide-ranging opportunities not only to provide better care for our patients, but also to perform studies investigating the various benefits of robotics and other innovations in spine surgery. As a result, we are in a much better position to help our patients today as we simultaneously prepare to integrate tomorrow’s technologies into our practices. “