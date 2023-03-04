A few days ago the news of the actor’s very serious conditions had arrived. Tom Sizemore has passed away at the age of 61

The actor Tom Sizemore passed away forever at the age of 61. Everyone remembers him, especially for his roles in Save Private Ryan And The Relic.

Only a few days ago the sad news had arrived that the actor was hospitalized at the end of his life, after a aneurysm she had hit him while he was at his home in Los Angeles. Doctors had advised the family to unplugbecause for Tom Sizemore there was nothing left to do.

A few hours ago, the heartbreaking note posted by his manager.

It is with great sadness and grief that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s hospital in Burbank. Brother Paul and his 17-year-old twin boys Jayden and Jagger were at his side.

Still no statement from the family, who had asked for respect your privacy in that painful moment.

Born in 1961 in Detroit, Sizemore moved to New York to work as a waiter and began his acting career. His first success came in 1989thanks to his roles in four films released on the big cinema screens.

He has worked with the greatest actors in cinema and made himself known especially for the films Saving Private Ryan by Stephen Spielberg, starring with Tom Hanks and in Heat – The challenge, starring with Al Pacino.

Tom Sizemore had been hospitalized in very serious condition

On February 18, while at his home in Los Angeles, the actor was struck by a brain aneurysm and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Doctors did everything possible to save his life, but his condition is not never get better. In the end, they advised the family to evaluate the end of life, as there was nothing more they could do.

Thousands of messages of comfort and support for the family and for the star herself were immediately published on the web. Fans and colleagues from the world of cinema have prayed these days and hoped to read the news of her recovery. Hopes, which a few hours ago after the note published by her agent, are vanish forever.

Tom Sizemore’s heart stopped beating.