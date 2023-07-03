Mountain, the cable car that connects Cervinia to Zermatt has been inaugurated. The cost of the ticket? 240 euros

On Mount Matterhorn this weekend marked the christening of the new cable car that crosses the highest border in the Alps connecting Cerviniain Italyto Zermattin Swissin less than an hour.

The round trip on the “Matterhorn Alpine Traverse” has the cost of 240 euros per person but, as underlined by the president of Cervino Spa, Federico Maquignaz, the ticket price is valid “it’s not just the transport but the experience”, with a breathtaking route suspended on the iceia almost four thousand meters. There gondola liftthe highest in the Alps, it will remain open for 11 months of the year, to then close between the first half of September and mid-October.

