Perhaps not everyone knows that there is a Bonus for dogs and cats, an incentive valid in 2022 for pet owners. We are talking about an interesting tax deduction that the 2022 Budget Law has confirmed to meet all those who share their life and home with a pets. How does it workto whom it belongs, how to request it and how much is it?

The bonus is nothing more than a legal advantage for those who have a pet, acquired or adopted and legally held, in accordance with the material provisions of the law. The tax deduction is intended to help the owners with their expenses, in order to save a little.

Pets are part of our lives. Millions of Italian families they live with dogs and cats, but also with other pets, which keep the company of children and the elderly alone. The bonus is intended to help you take care of your pets in the best possible way, even in disadvantaged economic conditions.

The measure aims not only to help families, but also to encourage the adoption of animals in public kennels, combating stray dogs.

Dog and cat bonus 2022: how to get it

The bonus can be claimed by those who have the legal protection of the animal. There are no income requirements, as per Isee, to submit. The animal for which you want to ask for the deduction of the expenses incurred must be legally detained. For example, dogs must be registered in the canine registry and must have a microchip. In the case of cats, it must have a microchip and the owner must present the purchase invoice.

The expenses incurred must relate only to animals kept for companionship or intended for sports. Thanks to the incentive, you can save on taxes, because you have the possibility of fiscally deducting the percentage of 19% of expenses for pets, up to a maximum limit of 550 euros.

The deductible expenses They are the following:

veterinary expenses

laboratory analysis for medical examinations

surgical interventions

prescribed medicines

Expenses must be made with traceable means of payment: debit card, credit card, bank transfer, postal transfer. Anyone presenting the 730 must indicate veterinary expenses in section I, lines E8 to E10 “Other expenses”. The code is “29” for veterinary expenses incurred for the care of animals legally detained for companionship or for sports. In the Income model, these expenses are indicated in lines from RP8 to RP13, with the same code (29).