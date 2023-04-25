In recent years we have seen Call of Duty really in all sauces: we have the battle royale, the Monopoly dedicated to COD, but would you have ever expected to find yourself in front of the official board game of the series?

Today, with great surprise, Activision and Arcane Wonders have made a significant announcement, through a trailer of a few seconds: Call of Duty: The Board Game is coming.

Activision is certainly not a company that needs an introduction to video game lovers, but the name of Arcane Wonders. The company specializing in Board Games has dealt with, among others, Onitama and Critters at War.

The game will see an open Kickstarter campaign dedicated towards the end of summer 2023, while it will actually become available only in 2024.

Thanks to an interview by Arcane Wonders a Polygon we have some details, as well as knowing that the two-player version will cost about 50 euros and the setting will be taken from Modern warfare 2019.

“Players simultaneously plan their moves in secret and then resolve them simultaneously on the map. Line of sight is easily determined by the colored lines on the map, and when you have eyes on your opponent, combat ensues. It’s all about outsmarting and maneuvering your opponent to put yourself in the best possible position to win in a fight.

Ready to take to the battlefield?