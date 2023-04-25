Unfortunate start

The MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend with the Sprint race on Saturday and the real GP on Sunday, could bring another protagonist of absolute importance back to the starting line. In fact, he will also start in the direction of Jerez Aeneas Bastianinilooking for his first points result as a Ducati factory rider. The centaur from Rimini hasn’t yet managed to see a single checkered flag this yearhaving been laid down by Luca Marini of the first Sprint in history, in Portimao, and having undergone a fracture of the right scapula which kept him off the track in Argentina and Austin.

Testing at Misano

Now, however, the third-place finisher of the 2022 season is ready to go back to doing what he likes best: driving, pulling away strongly and, possibly, winning. Ducati has confirmed, through a post published via social networks, how the 2020 Moto2 world champion has carried out a general test yesterday at Misano, to check its condition. In the presence of team manager Davide Tardozzi and test driver Michele Pirro, Bastianini completed ten laps of the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli aboard a Panigale V4S.

Thursday the decisive day

The sensations of the ‘Beast’ were positive and for this reason, together with the entire Ducati team, the decision to risk returning to the track at the Jerez circuit. Bastianini’s ‘time schedule’ is clear: tomorrow he will fly to Spain and He will undergo a medical check on Thursday to determine if he is fit to run. In the event of a positive verdict, he will finally be able to really kick off his first year as an official Ducati rider.

Bagnaia’s reaction

Bastianini will also be there to welcome him on the track I’m sorry Bagnaia, who didn’t fail to demonstrate his support for his new teammate via social media too, by ‘liking’ the post published by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer about the #23’s attempt to get back on track. After just three rounds out of the 21 scheduled, the race for the world title is more open than ever, thanks to the three different winners in three races (five out of six, also considering the Sprint races) and the two zeros collected by the reigning world champion, who is currently second in the championship, 11 lengths behind Marco Bezzecchi.