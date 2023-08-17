PADUA. Raise your hand if you have never risked crossing the street with a red light because your eyes were on your mobile phone. To protect those “distracted by smartphones” the first traffic lights arrive in Padua, signaling the prohibition of crossing the pedestrian crossing also on the ground, with a beam of red light. To the three green, yellow and red icons of the stylized little man, the new traffic light adds the projection on the asphalt, on the first zebra line, of an intense strip of red light, which disappears when it is green and crossing is allowed again.

The first two pedestrian protection systems, with experimental technology, were installed by the Municipality in Prato della Valle, at the passage in front of the former Foro Boario. A project that started from the observation that more and more people walk while looking at their mobile phones. In practice, those who distractedly, perhaps hunched over their mobile phone, start crossing with the red light are struck by this intense light which they see projected onto the ground, and are alerted to the danger. The systems were given free of charge by the administration from the company that supplies all the traffic lights in the city. The one in Prato della Valle, connected to a large car park, is used not only by Paduans but also by many tourists.

To recognize the traffic light with the new technology, two men with their heads bent over the telephone are also drawn on it.