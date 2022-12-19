Mission Impossible 7: here’s what Tom Cruise will do in the most dangerous scene of the film

Maverick, Tom Cruise, in July 2023 is ready to return to theaters with the seventh chapter of Mission Impossible. And there could not be an impossible mission to be completed: “It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a child, but also the most dangerous,” Cruise anticipated.

After jumping out of a helicopter to thank fans for the success of Top Gun, Maverick will do something even more dangerous.

In the seventh chapter of Mission Impossible, in theaters from July 1, 2023, there will be a spectacular scene that has already been called “the greatest stunt in the history of cinema”.

Paramount Pictures has decided to stream a very long behind-the-scenes video of what is already the craziest stunt of Mission Impossible 7.

The clip lasts almost 10 minutes. It begins with an eerie shot from atop a cliff in Hellesylt, Norway. A long ramp curves over the rocky edge, overlooking a deep precipice. “This is by far the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted in my career,” Cruise says.

The actor then goes on to detail the exact setup of the stunt and explains that this particular scenario had been in the works for several years. The stunt is complex and involves a motorcycle chase over a cliff, ending in a jump. All of this takes place on some of the most beautiful terrain on the planet. “It all boils down to one thing,” says Cruise, “the audience.” All that remains is to count the months, until the highly anticipated release date.