Italian artificial intelligence

Personalization, continuous learning, respect for privacy and preservation of linguistic and cultural heritage. On these pillars thepersonalized generative artificial intelligence of Maia which, once the Alpha phase has been completed, will be released on the market on Monday 8 April, with solutions for both the business and consumer sectors.

Owned by the American My Maia Inc. and developed by the entirely Italian Synapsia team, led by COO Stefano Mancuso (ten years of experience in the field of artificial intelligence and 25 years of management and product development in the IT and digital solutions sector ), Maia represents a qualitative leap in artificial intelligence products because it offers the possibility of using them in an effective way totally personalized And always updated thanks to a continuous learning system.

Maia, in fact, capitalizes on interactions with the user and transforms them into knowledge that she makes available to the user in the form of tailored outputs. All this thanks to Neural ID: a unique digital identity, which captures and retains user preferences, behaviors and choices. For the first time, therefore, two distinct individuals can obtain very different answers to the same question from an AI, whose peculiarities do not originate in the formulation of a prompt, but directly in their specific profiles. For example, wanting to receive advice on purchasing a car, Maia will be able to refine her search based on the information she has on who needs to buy it, proposing more or less expensive products (based on spending habits), more or less spacious (based on leisure preferences or family size), more or less ecological (depending on the sensitivity shown previously to the topic).

This wealth of data which allows MAIA to be effective on a timely basis remains solely and completely available to the user. MAIA, in fact, was developed with meticulous attention to privacy and the safety in the processing of personal data. Unlike other platforms, in fact, it does not use them to train its models or for unwanted profiling, rather it shields them thanks to a specific function, strongly desired to guarantee a safe and private experience, which stands as a new standard of digital privacy.

A further distinctive aspect of MAIA is its linguistic specialization, made possible by the introduction of the LLM MAGIQ model, trained specifically for the nuances of three languages: English, French and Italian. In this way, MAIA manages to significantly improve interaction and conversational experience, as well as contributing to technological advancement that cooperates in the preservation of humanistic and cultural heritage.

“MAIA it is a totally new way of interpreting artificial intelligence by placing it at the service of everyday life – explains the COO of Synapsia, Stefano Mancuso -. With its unique combination of personalization, privacy and language specialization, MAIA is not just an advanced technological product, but a vision for a future where technology adapts to the individual. Beyond this, we have an ambitious goal: to advance towards the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and, to make the first steps in this direction evident, with the release of MAGIQ-3, thanks to the 'reasoning' functionality, it will be possible clearly observe the deductive processes that MAIA carries out in response to each input”.

MAIA's release strategy strongly emphasizes the collaborative push towards the open-source community. With MAGIQ-3, MAIA not only shares significant progress but invites developers and researchers to contribute, paving the way for improvements and innovations that can enrich the project.

The new MAIA services

With the conclusion of the Alpha phase, MAIA arrives on the market with two new services, in addition to the now consolidated Ufind, which can now also be used via the new mobile App: Udrive and Uknow. Udrive it is an archive protected by advanced security systems, where you can upload documents, images and favorite web sources. However, it is not a static container: in Udrive, MAIA analyzes and processes the uploaded contents, transforming them into an active knowledge resource, at the user's service. Uknow it is, instead, a unique platform that allows users to transform documents, images and entire websites into interactive chats, capable of providing real-time responses. For example, a collection of tourist information is transformed by MAIA into information given to all'user in case of questions about the places to visit and the activities and services available on site, also made available through a public link to the chat. The two new services are added to Ufind, a universal search companion, which personalizes the web experience, providing answers and suggestions tailored to real needs, from shopping advice to event planning, through learning and well-being. Together, Udrive, Uknow and Ufind represent the core of MAIA services, designed to offer an unprecedented user experience, where security, personalization and interactivity come together to meet the needs of information access and sharing.

The Maia project

The MAIA project aims to redefine the relationship between individuals and technology, through a rigorous commitment to personalization, privacy, and the preservation of linguistic heritage. This objective is firmly intertwined with the development ofGeneral Artificial Intelligence: an ambitious goal that MAIA pursues with determination. The active involvement of the open-source community and the release strategy of the LLM MAGIQ model highlight the desire to offer an unprecedented experience, aimed at creating technology that is truly at the service of people, and truly intuitive, meaningful and deeply personal digital interaction.