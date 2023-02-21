Here comes Catholic Match, the Tinder of Catholics. But the Church is against it

After Tinder, OkCupid and Badoo, dating apps on the web have depopulated. Many have even managed to create stable bonds until the fateful yes at the altar, in rare cases.

In recent years, together with the best known apps, Catholic Match has also made its way, a platform reserved only for believers. But how does it work?

When registering, the user must indicate the role that faith plays in their life, if they go to mass, how often they do it and explain why Christian values ​​are important to them. However, despite the app’s attention to religious precepts, the church has been very critical of dating apps, as he explains The messenger.

In fact, the local newspaper reports a reflection of the Catholic civilization: “But what kind of love are we talking about? Dating apps represent the promotion of a perennial state of adolescence which annuls physical-affective expressions, such as embarrassment and inhibition, characteristics of the rituality of the amorous encounter, and allows one to linger in the infantile state of eros”.

“We think we see everything – a person, just a person – but then we flash towards its lower characteristics, like a pair of shoes. Thus, relationships that develop on dating apps tend to be fragile: they rarely establish continuity. The commercial logic of the application does not favor loyalty promises. If the desire to build intimacy and a lasting relationship arises between two users, they will have to abandon those applications”, he writes again in the article cited by The messenger, Catholic civilizationin reference to the Catholic Match app.

Even Pope Francis in the encyclical Fratelli Tutti expressed himself on virtual relationships: “Virtual relationships can certainly accompany, but not replace, real ones; when this happens we risk depriving the person […] of the elaboration of some fundamental characteristics of living together, such as tenderness and empathy, leading to those situations of lack of affection noted above, to the inability to clarify one’s feelings”, wrote the head of the Church.