Before cheering again he had to wait almost 5 and a half months since the last time. Nicolò Barella made it 1-0 at Da Luz with an assist from Alessandro Bastoni and celebrated like he hadn’t done since 29 October, in the 3-0 home win against Sampdoria. Inzaghi had been waiting for his midfielder for a long time, but in recent months he had repeatedly seen him protest, puff and wave his arms to underline the mistakes of his teammates. Tonight, however, the Sardinian was decisive as in the best days. Like for example on the night of the Camp Nou when a goal from him was essential to win the 3-3 that opened the doors to qualification.

Welcome back Nico

For the Inter fans, Barella’s return to goals is very important news. The former Cagliari player, who set his record for goals in a single season (he’s now at 7; surpassed the 6 goals in 2017-18), is Inter’s thermometer: when he turns, the team transforms. He had already seemed to be on the ball in the first half, with a couple of great controlled balls and a nice cross, but in the second half he “stamped” the match with a perfect header after a perfect drive. Of those that coaches show in football schools. Then, of course, it takes a perfect cross like Bastoni’s to beat the opposing goalkeeper. Nicolò did it and then cheered in the Nerazzurri fans’ sector. He also tried to double up, with a big blow from outside, but didn’t find the target. It would have been the doubling of Inzaghi’s training. Lukaku found him from the penalty spot and it was a great celebration for Inter.