The first win of the year, the Ferrari SF-23 I think he got it in the presentation comparison, but given what his opponents did, all in all it was easy. The difficult part comes now, with the long trip to Bahrain which includes the single winter test session and the first race of the season. Sakhir is a friendly track for the Reds, at least recently; but as usual, not even the awareness of already having a fast car can protect you from a) the unexpected and b) from the competitiveness, all to be explored, of your opponents. If from 2022 to today you’ve taken three tenths on a lap, you’re a genius, unless the others have taken four or five.

The handover between Matthias Binotto And Frederic Vasseur, iconically symbolized by the last photo in front of the GeS turnstiles, was hardly traumatic for the team. Partly because Fred is not one for overexposures and we immediately chose his contact persons – let’s say about twenty – and so far he has only spoken to them. And a little, indeed a lot, because the boys have been too busy to deal with top-level issues. For a year of relative regulatory stability, the start of 2023 was half a nightmare. But it’s a shared nightmare, because the problem is the same for all teams: “pack up” all the electronic management software in the car and in the computers, because no variations will be allowed during the year, except in the overt case in which it can be demonstrated to the FIA ​​that there is a ‘bug’ in the system. The equivalent of reliability changes on the Power Unit. Then, even if visually not too dissimilar, the F1-75 and the SF23 differ a lot under the bodywork. Arrangement of internal elements, wiring, etc., all new and all to be checked. A big job.

In Maranello, however, the work and control system has evolved a lot in recent years and is at least at the level of the other top teams. The development of a single simulation model is a powerful tool that allows, in practice, to have the same feedback on each platform. Let’s explain: when you go to the simulator you have the driver, but you don’t have the car. When you go to the dyno you have the engine and the gearbox but you lack the rest. When you ‘ride’ in a 4WD cell (now somewhat disused) you have two axles, front and rear, but neither one drives… With an advanced simulation model, however, you have a virtual driver who does the same things as the real one (without fantasies), a virtual engine that behaves exactly like the real one on the simulator, and so on. Moral: when you go to the track for the first test, before the eyes of the world, you won’t get into trouble. Unlike some opponents, it seems to me.

Let’s face it, this doesn’t mean that Ferrari goes to Bahrain with victory in the pocket, but that it is very well prepared. Vasseur didn’t say ‘well’ about the personnel changes, but we know that the engineer who liaised with the men in the garage on the low wall has chosen another job (in the Academy) and probably won’t be replaced, depending on a redistribution of work involving the chief mechanic Fabio Bellosi, the engineer responsible for reliability and other professional figures. Meanwhile, the new TP continues its private interviews to understand who can do what. And if it is true that there is much to do, it is also true that much can be done.