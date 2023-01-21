After Cyclone Thor which hit the South hard in the last few hours with storm winds and storm surges, here is the twist: Attila’s arctic saber arrives with a drop in temperatures also in the South and lots of snow along the Apennine ridge. Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist de iLMeteo.itconfirms that polar air will continue to flow from the North probably until the end of January with a freezing resurgence towards the middle of next week.

In the next few hours, the unstable vortex that is hitting the South will move towards the Balkans, bringing bad weather to the Adriatic regions as well: widespread snow is expected from 100 meters of altitude in the Marche up to 300-400 meters in Calabria. In the North-West, in Tuscany and in Sardinia, clear skies are expected, clear skies which, however, favored a freezing slush tonight with lows decidedly below zero, in particular between Lombardy and Piedmont.

The weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday 22 January, will be similar to today’s with snow in the eastern sector and in the south: be careful between Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday for copious snowfalls in southern Campania, western Basilicata and northern Calabria. In these areas the snow could accumulate up to 40 cm above 300 meters in the worst case scenario.

On Monday 23 January, Attila’s arctic saber will hit the South again but above all the central Adriatic regions with windy accumulations of up to 60 cm between the southern Marche and Abruzzo: during this shift of the most intense phenomena towards the North, the snow could also return to Emilia and inland areas of the Veneto.

In short, in the next 72 hours, frost and snow will increasingly be the protagonists of this freezing period in the heart of winter. Temperatures are expected in the plains in the North on average between -4°C at night and +3°C during the day, in the center from 0°C to 5°C, in the South from 3°C to 9°C, while in the mountains we will have -15°C at 1500 meters and about -25°C at 3000 meters: note the -20°C expected in the Livigno area, the -8°C expected in Aosta and Cuneo and also the -4°C in Milan , with perceived temperatures reaching -50°C on the highest peaks of the Alps due to the wind. next Thursday.

Today, Saturday 21 January – In the north: dry, but with scattered clouds and severe night frosts. In the middle: bad weather on the Adriatic with snow at low altitude. In the south: bad weather and snow on the hills.

Tomorrow, Sunday 22 January – In the north: snowflakes in Emilia, lots of clouds elsewhere. In the centre: snow on the hills especially in Marche, Umbria and Tuscany. In the south: unstable with lots of snow on the hills.

Monday 23 January – In the north: snow in Emilia Romagna also in the plains. In the centre: bad weather on the Adriatic with snow at very low altitudes. In the south: bad weather with snow at hilly altitudes.

Trend – Attila’s Arctic Saber through the end of the month in wintry conditions.