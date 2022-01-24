An App that facilitates the connection with the doctor, listening and taking care of patients with HIV. It is called ‘AppScoltami’ (available for Android and iOS smartphones) and was conceived by the EngageMinds Hub of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, in collaboration with the patient associations Asa, Nadir, Nps and Plus and the non-conditioning support of the Msd Foundation .

The application – explains a note – wants to be a digital tool that offers concrete, easy-to-use solutions. By following a very simple path and answering questions, patients get a ‘snapshot’ of their feelings, of their perceived quality of life. And every time they use it they will have the pulse of the situation, in order to make the intangible tangible: a state of mind, an emotion, a feeling or not of well-being. Result that from time to time they can decide to share with their doctor to improve the listening relationship and management. Because quality of life is an integral part of therapy and physical well-being.

“AppScoltami was born to respond to a need of people with HIV – underlines Guendalina Graffigna, director of the EngageMinds Hub of Cattolica – who do not always give voice to their emotions or do not feel adequately ‘listened to’ by their doctor regarding psychophysical well-being. . Quality of life is important for everyone and it is even more so when a chronic disease calls it into question. This App aims to help patients and doctors to tune in and, therefore, to facilitate dialogue. Sometimes it is difficult for the same people with HIV to be able to take an ’emotional photograph’ and tell about their well-being or mental and physical discomfort. It is then up to them to decide whether or not to share it with the doctor. This is a step that is not secondary. The patient’s engagement, his having to activate the doctor – highlights the expert – places him at the center of the App, sees him as an active protagonist. Digital has helped us over the years, it has shown us that it can unite and also facilitate the sharing of emotions “.

“The MSD Foundation has always believed in Digital Health – says Goffredo Freddi, director of the MSD Foundation which supported the project – even before the pandemic made it truly indispensable. And it has always believed that digital and empathy can coexist and support each other. We believe it is important to give substance and strength to the opportunities offered by digital, but always starting from the real needs of people. And AppScoltami goes precisely in this direction: at the center are people and it is from them that the process began, thanks to the involvement of the patient associations that worked in the control room led by Professor Graffigna, bringing their experience, expertise and not least their humanity “.

And what do the doctors think? “This App is very important – comments Cristina Mussini, director of the Complex Structure of Infectious Diseases of the University Hospital of Modena and member of the control room who worked on the design of the App – because allows the monitoring of the psychophysical state of the patient and, therefore, helps to know the progress of the quality of life of the person with HIV, in addition to any clinical information that may come from routine examinations. A tool that is all the more important now that we meet patients every 6 months and, therefore, we are unable to monitor the situation continuously “.

“This App – adds Mussini – represents an additional tool for detecting crisis situations that both the person with HIV and the doctor are unable to focus on, but it also helps to understand if you are going in the right direction and concretely allows , to ‘measure’ the improvements in psychophysical well-being and quality of life “.