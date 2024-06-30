Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, revealed that several remakes or reissues of Assassin’s Creed are on the way. This came to light in an interview with Guillemot, where he was asked about the future of the franchise and its video games.

He said that players can expect a variety of titles available, including new versions of classics.

This executive commented ‘Firstly, players can get excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we created in the past and modernize them’.

Yves Guillemot continued saying ‘There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed titles that are still extremely rich’. That comment could suggest that the re-releases of these adventures would go beyond graphical improvements.

Fountain: Ubisoft.

Guillemot also commented ‘Secondly, to answer your question, there will be a lot of variety of experiences’. Ubisoft CEO highlighted ‘The goal is for Assassin’s Creed games to come out on a more regular basis, but not to be the same experience every year’.

That is to say, although remakes are planned, that does not mean that this publisher and developer will release them frequently, but rather that it will seek to balance the publications.

Yves Guillemot also pointed out ‘There are a lot of great things coming up, including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we announced, which will be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. I think we’re going to surprise people.’.

Guillemot’s comments are quite significant and many players will surely be happy that more of this popular franchise is available in the near future.

With details from Ubisoft. Apart from Assassin's Creed We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.