Fixed deposits (FDs) have traditionally been popular among general investors. However, interest rates on this have come down drastically in recent times. Whereas the guaranteed plan of life insurance is getting higher returns from FD interest. According to experts, for those in the 30 per cent tax category, a guaranteed plan may be a better option than FD. However, they also say that the investment decision should be made according to their financial condition and needs. Both five-year FD and life insurance policies get tax exemption. But tax exemptions on insurance at many levels make it much better.

How much will get on fd

Currently, SBI is paying 5.4% interest on five-year FDs. Investment in five-year FD is tax free. But interest is taxed. In such a situation, the taxpayer falling in the 30% tax category will get less than 4% return on this FD. In this way FD is a loss deal.

Triple tax exemption on insurance policy

All three are tax deductible on investment, returns and maturity in an insurance policy. That is, there is no tax on it. Currently, most of the guaranteed insurance policies are getting more than five per cent return. Insurance policy is more beneficial than FD due to no tax. Mahavir Chopra, the founder of insurance sector advisory courseDotorg, says that the agent’s commission in the guaranteed plan is very high. So many times banks or agents ask customers to take it. He says that while taking the policy, do a thorough investigation and examine the claims of the agent through the Internet.

Investment required for 10 years

Experts say that a minimum of 10 years of investment is required for tax exemption on a guaranteed insurance policy. Also, the insurance cover should be at least 10 times the annual premium. In such a situation, keep this in mind while taking an insurance policy. Financial advisors say that insurance policy should cover the cover and then assess the returns. He says that many times the insurance cover is very low in a policy with high returns. In such a situation, it must be investigated before making a decision.

See timely withdrawal facility

Investments are made for difficult times. In such a situation, it is also necessary to see how convenient his withdrawal is. FD returns may be low, but they can be broken prematurely if needed. However, it requires some fees. At the same time, insurance policy has the facility of partial withdrawal only after three years.