Sony has revealed its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for September.

From 17th September, Extra members will be able to get their hands on:

The Plucky Squire | PS5

Under The Waves | PS4, PS5

Night in the Woods | PS4, PS5

Chernobylite | PS4, PS5

Wild Card Football | PS4, PS5

Space Engineers | PS4, PS5

Road 96 | PS4, PS5

Ben 10 | PS4

Far Cry 5 | PS4 (this is a PS Plus rerelease)

Premium members will also be able to access the following PS VR2 and games from the Classics catalogue:

Pistol Whip | PS VR2

Secret Agent Clank | PS4, PS5

Sky Gunner | PS4, PS5

Mister Mosquito | PS4, PS5

The Plucky Squire | Release Date Trailer. Watch on YouTube

Many of us here at Eurogamer are quite excited about The Plucky Squire’s release, which is arriving on day one on Sony’s PS Plus subscription. This is the upcoming storybook adventure game from All Possible Futures, which flits brilliantly between 2D and 3D realms.

“I’m still early on in the game, but in both of its worlds, I want to see what comes next,” Christian Donlan wrote in his Plucky Squire preview feature last month.

“I want to see where the adventure in the children’s book leads, and I want to know what else awaits me out on that expanse of child’s desk. I’m in. And I can’t wait for more.

As for games that have already been released, Eurogamer’s review called Night in the Woods a “witty smalltown adventure with light puzzle-platforming elements”, but one which “walks the line between nostalgia and nihilism”.

Far Cry 5, meanwhile, Eurogamer dubbed a “competent yet conflicted open worlder.”



Image credit: Infinite Fall

Image credit: Ubisoft

For a full list of games available on Sony’s subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.