“These two skeletons are not human.” The UFO expert brings to Parliament in Mexico two skeletons of alleged ‘ETs’ who lived 1000 years ago. Or maybe more. Jaime Maussan, investigative journalist and TV host, under oath revealed the two bodies that were allegedly found in a mine in Cusco, Peru, in 2017. Maussan presented the finds by calling them “non-human beings” and referred to the analyzes and to the tests conducted by experts from UNAM, one of the main Mexican universities.

According to tests, the bodies present a genetic heritage that is 30% different from that of humans. Furthermore, a non-negligible detail, the hands and feet would only have 3 fingers. The neck appears very long and would even be retractable. The bones would be very light and strong. You would then notice the absence of teeth. The images are vaguely reminiscent of the famous ET, the alien created by Carlo Rambaldi and protagonist of a global success film in 1982.

“The conditions in the mines favored the preservation of these bodies – the words of the expert -. They are not mummies, the tissues have deteriorated. No bacteria have formed, the bodies are intact”.