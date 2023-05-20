Home page World

In the lottery draw on Saturday (May 20) there is another chance to become a multi-millionaire. The winning numbers for 8 million euros are here today.

The lottery numbers are drawn every Saturday from 7:25 p.m. The winning numbers will be presented on ARD at 7:55 p.m.

Here you will always find the current winning numbers after the lottery draw on Saturday.

Lotto on Saturday May 20th, 2023: These are the current lottery numbers today

Lottery numbers (game 6 out of 49):

super number:

Super 6:

Game 77:

(All information without guarantee; Source: lotto.de)

Lotto on Saturday: What is the jackpot on May 20th?

In the draw of 6 out of 49 am Saturday, 05/20/2023there are around 8 Million Euros to win. Normally, of course, only those who have typed the six correct numbers and the matching super number will receive the prize money.

But who this jackpot cracks, has taken care of quite a bit and can put the notice of termination on the boss’s desk tomorrow. In theory anyway. A poll by Marktagent.com (dated Q4 2016 on behalf of Xing) showed that only a few Germans would quit if they won a large sum in the lottery. Only 18 percent (not even one in five) would, in their opinion, stop working if they suddenly became wealthy.

The lottery numbers are drawn every Saturday.

Apparently, one fifth (20 percent) of all Germans enjoy their work so much that they would continue to work as before even if they won the lottery. The remaining respondents would reduce their hours or look for a new job.

Drawing of the lottery winning numbers on Saturday (May 20): Around 8 million euros in the jackpot

1.20 euros plus processing fee are due for each box on the lottery ticket. If you play online, you can choose the super number yourself – this is already specified for printed tickets.

The chances of winning in one of the most popular games of chance in Germany vary depending on the type of game. If you guess all the numbers correctly, you win the lottery jackpot, i.e. 3 million euros. The probability of getting 6 correct numbers plus the super number is 1 in 139,838,160 million.

Lottery numbers in the game 6 out of 49 (Saturday, May 20th): What lottery fans need to know

Anyone who thinks that pure luck decides whether you win or lose in the lottery is wrong. If you take a look at the statistics, you will find that some numbers are drawn less often than others.

But that only applies to the 6 out of 49 lottery draw: In the so-called final digit lotteries Super 6 and Spiel 77, the chance of winning cannot be influenced – here really only luck decides. In these two forms of play, the last digit on the ticket 6 out of 49 or the lucky spiral is important. The price for Super 6 is 1.25 euros per game, game 77 costs 2.50 euros.

Lottery numbers on Saturday (May 20): Winning numbers are always determined from 7:25 p.m

The lottery numbers are drawn every Wednesday and Saturday. If you want to take part in the lucky lottery, you must submit your lottery ticket for the Saturday draw by 7 p.m. on the same day and by 6 p.m. for the Wednesday draw. But beware: In some federal states, the deadline ends earlier. The winning numbers are always drawn on Saturdays from 7:25 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:25 p.m. – the drawing can be streamed live lotto.de be followed. There hasn’t been a drawing of the lottery numbers live on television for a long time. However, the winning numbers will be presented on TV at 7:55 p.m. on ARD.

Participation in the game is permitted from the age of 18. Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education.