The Sunday Times has revealed the UK’s top 30 wealthiest developers and gamers, including Rockstar’s Sam and Dan Houser (#4), Frontiers’ David Braben and Wendy Irvin-Braben (#10), and Rebellion’s Chris and Jason Kingsley (#14), and Hello Games’ Sean Murray (#17).

Other names on The Sunday Times Gaming Rich List include Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg (#25), Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken (#30), and KSI and The Sidemen (=#21).

PlayStation live-service Concord won’t sell you a battle pass – but would it be more successful if it did?Watch on YouTube

The youngest person to make the list is The Sidemen’s 27-year-old Harry Lewis (=#21), and former Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick is one of three women on the list (#13).

The list is topped by Russian-born brothers Igor and Dmitry Bukhman of Playrix.

The Top 10 list is below:

Rank Yam Estimated Wealth Expertise Company Region 1 Igor and Dmitry Bukhman £12.54bn Games developer Playrix London 2 Herman Narula £780m Virtual worlds Unlikely London 3 Riccardo Zacconi £410m Games developer King London 4 Sam and Dan House £350m Game developer Rockstar / Take-Two International 5 Lior Shiff £347m Games developer Tripledot Studios London 6 Garry Newman £335m Games developer FacePunch Studios West Midlands 7 Mel Morris £312m Games entrepreneur King London 8 Neil Taylor £230m Games retailer GAME Northern Ireland 9 Sebastian Knutsson £225m Games developer King London 10 David Bradben and Wendy Irvin-Braben £175m Games developer Frontier Developments East of England

For the full list, head to The Sunday Times Gaming Rich List website.

“The UK gaming industry has become a Great British success story of recent years, creating thousands of jobs and contributing strongly to economic growth,” said Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Gaming Rich List. “Our first Gaming Rich List shows who is earning well from hits such as Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto and Candy Crush.

“Making a fortune while playing or creating video games may sound like living the dream to many young people. This Rich List tells the rags to riches stories of people who have done exactly that.

“Our gaming millionaires include a former Tesco shelf stacker, an ex-McDonalds burger flipper and someone expelled from school with no qualifications. There is plenty to inspire aspiring gaming tycoons here.”