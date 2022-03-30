On the occasion of the spring period, the Tineco spring offersa very tempting opportunity to take home a vacuum cleaner or a floor cleaner at a discounted price.
Tineco is a company that in recent times has made itself known and has enjoyed some success thanks to many tech solutions for cleaning the house, including vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners. We had the opportunity to try the Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO first hand in our review and in fact we realized the potential of this brand’s products.
Returning to the Tineco spring offers, these will be available on Amazon starting from April 1st, except for a single offer that is already available for purchase now, and include discounts starting from 15% up to 30%!
Spring offers Tineco
Below I propose a list of all the offers proposed by Tineco, not all have the same duration so for each offer I will also report the start and end date, in addition of course to the discount applied:
- Tineco A10 Dash at € 111.75 instead of € 149, discounted price of 25% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco A10 Hero at € 152.15 instead of € 179, discounted price of 15% and offer valid from March 28 to April 3, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco A11 Hero at € 224.25 instead of € 299, discounted price of 25% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco A11 Master at € 269.25 instead of € 359, discounted price of 25% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco iFloor3 at € 231.75 instead of € 309, discounted price of 25% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco Floor One S3 at € 327.20 instead of € 409, discounted price of 20% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco Pure One X at € 201.75 instead of € 269, discounted price of 25% and offer valid from 8 April to 10 April, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco Pure One S12 at € 321.30 instead of € 459, discounted price of 30% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco Pure One S11 at € 251.30 instead of € 359, discounted price of 30% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
- Tineco Floor One S5 Combo at € 359.20 instead of € 449, discounted price of 20% and offer valid from April 1st to April 13th, you can buy it on Amazon
