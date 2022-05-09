Every summer, thousands of Colombian students study at universities around the United States. In this column we would like to share important information for students preparing for their studies in the United States and help them with their “homework” about how to get an F-1 or M-1 student visa.

We hope this information clears up some questions you may have as you start your visa application. As a reminder, please do not purchase your airline tickets until you have your visa in your possession.

What schools can I attend and what are the requirements to qualify for a student visa?

You can attend schools certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. Student visa requirements vary depending on the type of program. All students must meet the following criteria:

1. Fill out the DS-160 form

2. Pay visa and Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) fees

3. Bring a photo and a valid passport to the interview

4. For programs that require English, demonstrate proficiency in the language

5. Present an I-20 form provided by your school at the interview

6. Demonstrate that you have sufficient funds to pay for the program

7. Demonstrate intent to depart the United States at the conclusion of the program

What if my I-20 form has an error?

There should be no errors on your I-20 form, including your biographical information or time of study. This may delay the processing of your application. If there is an error on your form, contact your university to request a correction.

Can I get a job while studying?

Full-time students on F-1 visas cannot work off campus their first year, but may be eligible for on-campus jobs depending on their personal circumstances.

After the first year, students can work off-campus in Curriculum Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT. Off-campus work must be related to your field of study. You can find more information here.

Do I need to hire someone to help me with my application? Do I have to pay additional fees?

Completing a student visa application is a simple process that should not require the assistance of any third party. To ensure that the information is correct and that errors do not negatively affect your application, we strongly recommend that you complete your own visa application.

If you decide to enlist the help of a third party, be sure to review your visa application for accuracy. Please note that the only two fees you must pay to apply for a student visa are the DS-160 fee (also known as the MRV fee) and the SEVIS fee.

Are there appointments to apply for a visa now?

The US Embassy in Bogota is working at full capacity and doing everything possible to enable appointments for students. However, appointments remain limited, which is why we encourage applicants to schedule their visa interview as soon as possible.

Scheduling an appointment at the last minute may result in you missing your program start date. If the first available appointment is very close to or after the start date of your program, you can request an appointment advance in our appointment system. Be sure to include details about your program such as SEVIS number, college name, field of study, and start date.

When scheduling your interview, please note that we cannot approve student visas if the program begins more than 120 days after your interview or if the program start date has passed.

We look forward to helping students begin their studies in the United States. see travel.state.gov for the latest news and follow the United States Embassy in Bogotá on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram– and in our Web page.

UNITED STATES CONSULATE