The first signs

On the occasion of the weekend from 17 to 19 NovemberFormula 1 will return for the first time to Las Vegas since 1982, the year in which the second and last edition was held in ‘Gambling Capital’. In anticipation of the event, Ferrari had published a tweet on X yesterday when he announced to reveal “something really nice”, also publishing another image full of white and red dots. The greatest ‘suspicion’ was linked to a possible presentation of new suits in view of the GP in the State of Nevada, and so it was.

The new look

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will in fact climb into their respective cockpits wearing red racing suits and all with white sponsors. The back of the suits will also be interesting, which will show the Driver numbers in black inside a white circle and with some small red details. In this way, the Scuderia wants to celebrate the return to Las Vegas and at the same time hope for a better result than those obtained in the two-year period 1981-1982, where the ‘Red’ achieved neither a podium nor a pole position. As regards the Tricolore, however, it is right to remember the success of Michele Alboreto in 1982, when the late Milanese driver achieved his first success in F1 at the wheel of the Tyrrell.

Special race. Special colours. 🔴⚪️ Fit check for the #LasVegasGP 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4MIGWPSvE0 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 8, 2023

The return to a new path

Unlike then, Formula 1 will present itself this year on a different circuit. At the time, in fact, the race weekends took place on a track created from the hotel car parks Caesars Palace, famous internationally as a hotel-casino and as a venue for important boxing matches. In 2023, however, the track will be that of Las Vegas Stripi.e. the city area known for the presence of numerous casinos which make it famous as the ‘capital of sin’.