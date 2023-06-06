The United States had Ukraine’s detailed plan to sabotage the Nord Stream three months before the pipeline attack. In fact, it was June 2022 when the CIA received information from European intelligence that the US then shared with Germany and other EU countries. The indiscretion relaunched by the Washington Post thus links the Kiev government even more to the attack in the Baltic Sea, defined by the United States and the West as an act of sabotage to the European energy infrastructure and for which it was accused at the time Russia, which has always denied.

The European intelligence information was posted on the Discord chat by the Pentagon leak mole and obtained by the Washington Post through some friends of Jack Teixeira. The report had been drawn up on the basis of information obtained from an individual in Ukraine and was extremely detailed: it included in fact the number of people who would have acted but also the methods by which the attack would have been carried out.

The protagonists of the operation, including the divers, reported directly to General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the highest-ranking military officer, who was appointed to lead the operation so that President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be officially aware of it. The sabotage should have taken place between 5 and 17 June 2022 but was then suspended for unclear reasons. In September, however, the plan was launched, albeit with some modifications: in fact, the location from which the saboteurs embarked was changed and Nord Stream 2 was also hit and not just Nord Stream 1, as initially planned. Changes introduced, according to some sources of the Washington Post, due to the widespread awareness among the saboteurs that the details of their operation had been shared.

Ukraine, the CIA and the White House have not commented on the revelations with the Washington Post. However, the Biden administration privately admits that there is no evidence to show Russia’s involvement, while more and more are emerging against Kiev.