Massimiliano Irrati will direct the big match of the 31st matchday of Serie A, the postponement on Sunday evening between Juventus and Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. To complete the refereeing team of the Italian derby there will be assistants Ranghetti and Vivenzi and the fourth official Ghersini, plus Mazzoleni and Passeri at the Var. Di Bello was chosen for the Gewiss Stadium match between Atalanta and Naples.