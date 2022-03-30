The match directors of the twelfth day of the second round have been made official: derby of Italy to the 42-year-old from the Pistoia section, Atalanta-Napoli to Di Bello
Massimiliano Irrati will direct the big match of the 31st matchday of Serie A, the postponement on Sunday evening between Juventus and Inter at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. To complete the refereeing team of the Italian derby there will be assistants Ranghetti and Vivenzi and the fourth official Ghersini, plus Mazzoleni and Passeri at the Var. Di Bello was chosen for the Gewiss Stadium match between Atalanta and Naples.
The designations
Spezia-Venice – Duties
Lazio-Sassuolo – Rapuano
Salernitana-Turin – Piccinini
Fiorentina-Empoli – Maximum
Atalanta-Naples – Di Bello
Udinese-Cagliari – Abyss
Sampdoria-Rome – Manganiello
Juventus-Inter – Irrati
Verona-Genoa – Fourneau
Milan-Bologna – Marinelli
March 30 – 13:02
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#referees #31st #JuventusInter #entrusted #Irrati
Leave a Reply