The theme is one of the hot ones. How and where will Serie A look next year? The hypothesis of an agreement with Sky quickly faded, the queen of the next championship remains Dazn (three games that will remain on satellite). But also TimVision, thanks to the exclusive distribution agreement with the streaming platform, will have all the races available for the next three years (including the Serie B acquired by Dazn just yesterday) and has already developed rates and offers for the its content aggregator: the plan was presented in recent days to Tim’s sales force with the idea of ​​making it official at the beginning of July.

Aligned – To see A and B through TimVision you will have to join the Tim Soccer offer which will have an introductory price identical to that of Dazn, 29.99 euros per month, but even here we are evaluating launch promotions at 19.99. Between the two, however, there are differences: TimVision also makes its exclusive content and digital terrestrial available in the package. In addition, with 5 euros more you will have access to the Netflix or Disney + apps and with another 10 to the complete package (TimVision + Dazn + Netflix + Disney +). In practice, the idea is to offer itself as an alternative to Sky, offering Serie A but also a good dose of entertainment.

Decoder – And just like Sky, TimVision will also have its own decoder (the TimVision Box), which will be included in the Football offer and will allow access, with a single remote control, to all content without necessarily having to use a smart TV. For Tim, who is also Dazn’s technological partner, the decoder also optimizes connectivity management and stabilizes its continuity, reducing so-called buffering. Those who do not have a Tim fixed network at home should not be afraid, everything also works with other operators and can be connected to the 4G and 5G mobile network, but for streaming matches a broadband / ultra broadband connection and for high definition are preferable (Full HD) at least 7 Mbps is required, a speed ensured by ADSL for most customers. The best solution, however, is that of Multicast in which Tim has decided to invest heavily: it will be accessible to anyone who has a Multicast modem (all the most recent ones are) and the TimVision Box. But what does it consist of? In practice, this new technology allows the same video signal to be sent to different customers, significantly reducing the volume of data. In short, what you will get in the end is the closest thing to the traditional satellite view on Sky, while on mobile Dazn will remain the absolute leader.

