We are now in Striking Distance of The Callisto Protocol’s release, and as such we are getting more bits of information about the game.

For example, we now know its PC system requirements. Per Steamthese are as follows:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 75 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

In addition to this, we also have a new live-action trailer for The Callisto Protocol starring Josh Duhamel, which you can see below.

Learn what it takes to survive Black Iron Prison.

Duhamel will portray protagonist Jacob Lee on the game’s release next month (which, incidentally, is also next week). Striking Distance’s CEO Glen Schofield previously told Eurogamer The Callisto Protocol will be a much gorier game than Dead Space, so expect to see Duhamel in a way you may never have thought possible… numerous times over.

After all, the developers want you to die in The Callisto Protocol – they once even planned a special achievement for seeing all the death animations. As for those deaths, more will be added further down the line as part of the game’s season pass. In the words of Striking Distance, here “fear takes no prisoners”.

It is fair to say, much of The Callisto Protocol’s pre-release publicity has focused on its collection of deaths and bloodshed as a key selling point. In fact, the game is going to be so horrifying, its Japanese version has been canceled all together. So, along with the official requirements mentioned above, perhaps also have a stand-by pair of trousers at the ready.

The Callisto Protocol will launch on 2nd December across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Ahead of this, 13-minutes of the game’s opening footage leaked online, so be wary of spoilers if you want to go into this gore-riddled space fest blind.