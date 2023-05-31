With the arrival of the brand Pokémon on Nintendo Switch several things have changed and among these one of the most relevant and unpleasant for the historic fans of the franchise is certainly the elimination of National Pokedex. From Pokémon Sword and Shield it is therefore no longer possible to have all the existing pokémon in the game and, as regards the most recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwe just recently had an update regarding pokémon that are now transferable from Pokemon Home.

Here is the complete list: Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo, Mew, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, uxie, mesprit, Azelf, Talk, Palkia, Heatran, Giratina, Cresselia, Arceus, Oshawott, Dewott, Samurot, tornadoes, Thundurus, Landorus, Meloetta, Chespin, Quilladin, Chesnaught, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Froakie, Frogadier, Greninja, carbink, Diancie, Hoopa, Volcanion, Rowlets, Dartrix, decidueye, Magearna, Grookey, Thawakey, Rillaboom, Scorbunny, Raboot, Cinderace, Sobble, Drizzile, Inteleon, Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus, Kubfu, Urshifu, Zarude, Regieleki, Regidrago, Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex, wyrdeer, Cleavor, Ursalmoon, Basculegion, sneaker, Overkwill and Enamorus.

In addition to these pokémon from the various regions of the franchise, it will also be possible to transfer many alternative forms. Here is the list: Ash’s Pikachu, Alolan Raichu, Diglett of Alolan, Dugtrium of Alolan, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Persians, Hisui’s Growlithe, Hisui Arcanine, Galarian slow poke, Slowbro of Galar, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Muk, Voltorb by Hisui, Hisui electrode, Tauros, Articuno of Galar, Zapdos of Galar, Moltres of Galar, Hisui typhlosion, Slowking of Galar, Qwilfish by Hisui, Sneasel by Hisui, Samurott of Hisui, Hisui’s Lilligant, Basculin by Hisui, Hisui’s Zorua, Hisui’s Zoroark, Braviary by Hisui, Hisui’s Sliggoo, Goodra by Hisui, Avalugg by Hisui, Hisui’s Decidueye, Magearna forms Poké Balls, Zarude forms Papa, Gimmighoul forms Peddler And Vivillon forms Poké Balls.