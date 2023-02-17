With each passing day, the wait for the release of the remake of resident evil 4 is reduced. To make this process not so heavy, a video was recently shared where Capcom has revealed new information about the reimagining of the beloved Nintendo GameCube classic.

Through a question and answer session between GameInformer and Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, producer of the remake, and Yasuhiro Ampo, director of this title, it has been revealed that the plot of this game follows the events of the remake of resident evil 2. Along with this, it has been revealed that the main town is bigger.

Despite the fact that previous statements seemed to ensure that there would be no QTEs, the director and producer points out that there will be “almost” no QTEs. For all those who show off the power of the new consoles, a photo mode is included and, as in the original game, there will be a New Game.

Although we have not seen them in action, it has been confirmed that The Garrador and Regenerators, the most iconic enemies of Resident Evil 4 will be back in the remake. For those who were hoping to see content that was cut from the original development restored, we won’t be seeing the Hookman in the remake.

Krauser, one of the main antagonists, returns, and he will do so with much more power. Finally, Ada Wong has been confirmed to have a larger role. However, at the moment there is no information on how the two companies that she stars in will be integrated into the remake.

Without a doubt, everything sounds very good, and the remake seems to meet all the expectations of the fans. We remind you that resident evil 4 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2023. On related topics, fans are complaining about the rain in this remake. Similarly, here you can see the new trailer for Resident Evil Village VR Mode.

Editor’s Note:

It all sounds great. Capcom is one of the few studios that actually delivers on its promises, and I can’t wait to enjoy this remake. My only doubt is to see how the two Ada campaigns are implemented.

Via: GameInformer