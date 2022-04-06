Corsair presented its new ones custom CPU cooler kitwhich provide in a single solution all the essential components to assemble a customized cooling system, from the water block for the CPU, to the pump / radiator system, up to the essential pipes and fittings, thus allowing you to assemble a customized system without compromise and high performance .

The kits XH303i RGB PRO And XH305i RGB PRO They provide all the components needed for custom CPU cooling with extreme cooling performance in a single package, and both kits are available in black and white. A CPU water block XC7 RGB PRO, compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200 and AMD AM4 processors, reduces the CPU temperature with the help of its 110 cooling micro-fins and a nickel-plated copper plate. Both kits ensure extreme heat dispersion thanks to a 360mm and 30mm thick XR5 radiator, and include all the Hardline pipes and fittings you need, as well as a cutting and bending kit to make perfect curves.

The XH303i RGB PRO kit uses a compact XD3 RGB pump / tank combination system, equipped with a PWM DDC pump, and is accompanied by three SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology to concentrate the air flow and increase the heat exchange with the radiator.

The H305i RGB PRO kit, on the other hand, offers a more generous XD5 RGB pump / tank combination system and also includes three stylish QL120 RGB fanseach equipped with 34 RGB LEDs.

Both kits include a liter of XL8 ​​Performance coolant, clear and premixed, and an iCUE controller for optimal and automated management of fan, pump and RGB lighting speed.

Also presented the Hydro X Series XM2 waterblock, now also available in white. Compatible with M.2 SSDs (2280 format), the XM2 can be easily connected to any cooling system thanks to two threaded fittings with standard G1 / 4 ”. You can therefore finally include your SSD drive within your cooling system in a totally white configuration, reducing its temperature and thermal throttling. Inside the package of an MP600 PRO XT Hydro X Edition SSD, the XM2 water block is also pre-installed on a CORSAIR SSD.

Availability and pricing of new Corsair CPU coolers

The XH303i RGB PRO, XH305i RGB PRO CORSAIR iCUE kits and the XM2 water block are available on the Corsair online store and through CORSAIR’s network of authorized resellers and distributors worldwide, are backed by a two-year warranty and are backed by CORSAIR’s global customer service and technical support network. On the official website you can consult the pages dedicated to the kit XH303i RGB Pro, XH305i RGB PRO and al waterblock XM2.