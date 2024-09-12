AGON by AOC launches 4 new gaming monitors from the G4 series, with different sizes, resolutions and refresh rates, to suit every need and budget starting from €229.
AGON by AOC expands its G4 series with the announcement of four new gaming monitors, designed to offer high performance and an immersive gaming experience to a wide range of gamers. The specifications speak of LCD panels with FHD and QHD resolution and refresh rates up to 280Hz, with prices ranging from 229 to 279 euros.
All models of the G4 series come with advanced gaming features, such as MBR Sync, low input lag, Dynamic Dial Point and Shadow Control. The ergonomic design with height, tilt and swivel adjustable stands (excluding CQ32G4VE) ensures maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. The new AGON by AOC G4 series monitors will be available from September 2024 and will be covered by a 3 year warranty.
But let’s discover them together in more detail.
C27G4ZXU: Total immersion at 280Hz
The C27G4ZXU curved monitor The 27-inch flagship model of the series features a 280Hz refresh rate and a Fast VA panel that delivers smooth, responsive visuals. Its 1500R curvature and Full HD resolution deliver an immersive gaming experience, while its 1ms GtG response time and 0.3ms MPRT eliminate motion blur. With built-in speakers and a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, the C27G4ZXU is perfect for gamers looking for high performance and convenience.
The list price of the C27G4ZXU is €239.00.
CQ27G4X and CQ32G4VE: Sharp details and speed
For those who want higher resolution, the CQ27G4X (27-inch) and CQ32G4VE (31.5-inch) models offer QHD resolution on curved Fast VA panels. With a 180Hz refresh rate and fast response times, these monitors ensure smooth and detailed gameplay. The 1500R curvature increases immersion, while the 300 nits brightness ensures vivid images.
The CQ27G4X has a list price of €229.00 while the CQ32G4VE has a price of €279.00.
Q27G4XF: The flat screen option
The Q27G4XF is a 27-inch flat monitor with a Fast IPS panel and QHD resolution. With a 180Hz refresh rate and fast response time, it offers sharp and fluid images. NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility ensures a tear-free gaming experience, while 300 nits of brightness and HDR10 support offer vivid and true-to-life colors.
The list price of the Q27G4XF is €239.00.
