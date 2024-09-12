AGON by AOC expands its G4 series with the announcement of four new gaming monitors, designed to offer high performance and an immersive gaming experience to a wide range of gamers. The specifications speak of LCD panels with FHD and QHD resolution and refresh rates up to 280Hz, with prices ranging from 229 to 279 euros.

All models of the G4 series come with advanced gaming features, such as MBR Sync, low input lag, Dynamic Dial Point and Shadow Control. The ergonomic design with height, tilt and swivel adjustable stands (excluding CQ32G4VE) ensures maximum comfort during long gaming sessions. The new AGON by AOC G4 series monitors will be available from September 2024 and will be covered by a 3 year warranty.

But let’s discover them together in more detail.