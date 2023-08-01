L’artificial intelligencecommonly abbreviated to To the, is a branch of computer science that aims to perform tasks usually assigned to human intelligence. In general, it does this by processing huge amounts of data found on the internet on which it models its own decision process, sometimes resulting faster and more effective than the mind of man. Its rapid rise in recent years has attracted huge investments and created many ethical questions, but we are probably only at the beginning of a long story. ChatGptlaunched by OpenAi last fall, is the chatbots of the most popular Ai of the moment and we put him to the test by asking him to identify the 10 most beautiful motorcycles Of all times. Beauty, as we know, is subjective, but the response of ChatGpt 3.5 (the free version) has nevertheless gone to include motorcycles widely considered among the most attractive and iconic ever. There are two masterpieces by maestro Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 and the Mv Agusta F4, but also the historic Honda CB750 Four and Triumph Bonneville, the muscular Yamaha Vmax, the unmistakable Harley-Davidson Softail Slim, Suzuki Hayabusa and Moto Guzzi V7 up to arrive at the most modern Bmw R nineT and Kawasaki Ninja H2. Do you agree with this list or do you think there was some unforgivable omission?