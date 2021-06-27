Good news, Guardian – Bungie is releasing more Moon and Dreaming City weapons with new perks, including the fan-favorite Twilight Oath.

“Back in January we announced that four weapons from the Dreaming City and four weapons from the Moon were being reissued with new perk pools but had not brought them all back yet,” the developer explained in its weekly update. “In our next update, currently scheduled for [6th July], we will be reissuing the remaining Moon and Dreaming City weapons with new perks.

“All of these weapons will drop from their original sources on their respective destination.”

As for what’s coming? Returning Moon weapons include Loud Lullaby (with the perk Tunnel Vision), One Small Step (Trench Barrel), Tranquility (Frenzy), Arc Logic (Heating Up), Dream Breaker (Cornered), Every Waking Moment (Killing Wind), Love and Death (Chain Reaction), A Fine Memorial (Adrenaline Junkie), and Night Terror One for All).

Returning Dreaming City weapons include Tigerspite (Frenzy), Twilight Oath (Vorpal Weapon), and Abide the Return (Thresh).

The update also confirmed the swift return of Iron Banner from Tuesday, 29th June, which will run for a week, and the promise of “one final Iron Banner later in the Season”.

ICYMI, Bungie recently cracked down on Destiny 2 players caught selling codes for an upcoming Destiny 2 player emblem.

The in-game emblem, themed after the beloved Spicy Ramen Coupon item, was planned as a surprise free gift in July, Bungie community manager dmg04 recently revealed. Interested in the emblem – which was discovered by dataminers peering within Destiny 2’s API – saw fans then begin to charge for early access to it.

“Dataminers – please stop spoiling content, whether it be story or emblem codes,” Bungie’s community manager, dmg04, pleaded via a tweet. “I know it can be exciting to be the first person with cool info, but please respect the fun.”