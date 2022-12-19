POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 19 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Tajani the most welcome, Salvini out of the top ten: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Tecnè, which questioned the Italians to understand their approval of the ministers of the Meloni government.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as mentioned, is the most popular with 58% of preferences, followed by the head of the Ministry of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida with 56%. Defense Minister Crosetto gets 53%, while Economy Minister Giorgetti is in fourth place with 52%.

Nordio (Justice) and Fitto (European Affairs) both obtained 49 percent of the votes, while the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano and the Minister of Sport Abodi gained 45 and 44 percent respectively.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini is only in twelfth place with 39 percent of the approval together with Musumeci, Piantedosi, Schillaci, Ciriani, Zangrillo and Locatelli.

Closing the ranking is the Minister of the Family Eugenia Maria Roccella, who only gets 31 percent of the approval.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.