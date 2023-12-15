Nuclear challenge for Municipalities: welcoming waste between risk and duty

Even if they are not candidates, administrators can propose their own municipality as a useful site to accommodate nuclear power, “in order to verify its suitability”, writes the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. Let's see who steps up.



Meanwhile, in 2021 Sogin, the state company responsible for the dismantling of Italian nuclear plants and the management and commissioning in the safety of radioactive waste produced by industrial activities, published an initial work where he indicated 67 potentially suitable areas. The areas were chosen based on 28 safety criteria established by Isin, the National Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety. LThe Inspectorate absorbs all the functions relating to nuclear safety and radiation protection already attributed in the past by national legislation to CNEN, ENEA DISP, ANPA, APAT and, finally, to the Nuclear Department, technological and industrial risk, to the National Center for nuclear safety and radiation protection, as well as to the Physics Area of ​​the National Center for the national network of laboratories for radioactivity activities of ISPRA.

Among the criteria are the distance from volcanic, seismic, fault zones and areas at risk of collapse, and from civil, industrial and military settlements.

The main concerns of the populations usually also concern the safety of nuclear depots, in particular the risk of environmental contamination and accidents. These risks are linked both to the transport of radioactive waste to the depots and to their long stay on site.

Protected natural areas are excluded from the list, those above 700 meters above sea level, less than 5 km from the coast, with the presence of mines and oil or gas wells, of agricultural, archaeological and historical interest. Finally, the availability of transport infrastructure is required. On this first list of 67 sites, a public consultation was opened with local authorities and interested citizens. At the end of this, Sogin drew up the final list of 51 eligible sites.

Within 30 days of the publication of the Charter, applications to host the depot can be submitted by local authorities and military structures.

The 51 sites are grouped into 5 very specific areas, across 6 regions.

In Piedmont (5 sites) the area considered is in the province of Alexandria, in the municipalities of Bosco Marengo, Novi Ligure, Alessandria, Oviglio, Quargnento, Castelnuovo Bormida, Sezzadio, Fubine Monferrato.

In LAZIO (21 sites) all occur in the Viterbo area, in the municipalities of Montalto di Castro, Canino, Cellere, Ischia di Castro, Soriano nel Cimino, Vasanello, Vignanello, Corchiano, Gallese, Tarquinia, Tuscania, Arlena di Castro, Piansano, Tessennano.

In SARDINIA (8 sites) the collocations are between Oristano and some in the south of Sardinia, in Albagiara, Assolo, Usellus, Mandas, Siurgius Donigala, Segariu, Villamar, Setzu, Tuili, Turri, Ussaramanna, Nurri, Ortacesus, Guasila.

We are moving in PUGLIA and BASILICATA (15 sites). between the province of Matera (Montalbano Jonico, Matera, Bernalda, Montescaglioso, Irsina) and the municipalities of Altamura, Laterza and Gravina, with an appendix in the Potentino area, in Genzano di Lucania.

In SICILY (2 areas) between Calatafimi, Segesta and Trapanthe.

