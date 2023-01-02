Here are the lists of Lega, Fdi and Fi. And the left awaits Pagnoncelli… Inside

Many names, few seats. Compared to five years ago, the League is preparing to experience the regionals as a real competition without quarter, especially on the most important and most difficult square, which is that of Milan. A square that hasn’t given great satisfaction to the latest municipal elections but on which the “holding” of the party will take place, first of all. In the headquarters of the Carroccio they think that a possible percentage to reach is that of 16 percent, which in fact would mark a slight improvement compared to the result on the senatorial college of last September. There are still some adjustments to be made to the lists, which are not complete, but that of Milan seems very competitive.

The insertions of Debora Giovanati, Pietro Marrapodi, Samuele Piscina and Daniela Maggi

In addition to the outgoing ones, among which it stands out Silvia Scurati, which points to a personal result of all respect to have a leading role in the board ea Riccardo Pasealso outgoing, there are the insertions of Deborah Giovanati – which will drain a large part of the Catholic vote, of Pietro Marrapodi, by Samuele Piscina and by Daniela Maggi, councilor of Cinisello Balsamo. According to calculations, 2 or 3 seats should be taken for Milan, even if much will depend on the distributions. An example? If Sertori is elected in Sondrio, one of the big cities (Milan, Brescia, Bergamo) could have one councilor less. If, on the other hand, the Northern League councilor does not take off in Sondrio, then Milan could have one more seat. Another unknown is the strength of Fratelli d’Italia, which seems very close to 30 percent in the whole region.

Fdi, Franco Lucente, Marco Alparone, Christian Garavaglia and Vittorio Feltri appear to run the strongest

Giorgia Meloni’s men, on the other hand, think they will be able to win a total of 6 seats in Milan, with two additional seats that raise the total to 8 people in the regional administration, between the council and Palazzo Lombardia. The strongest appear to run Franco Lucente, Marco Alparone, Christian Garavaglia and Vittorio Feltri. According to Affaritaliani.it Milano, the brother of the president of the Senate Romano La Russa, he will not run. Among the women they stand out Maira Cacucci, Chiara Valcepina, Daniela Tesauro. The new entries that could surprise are those of Marco Bestettiformer Fi youth coordinator and in predicate of being a fearsome challenger, e Matthew Strongwhich should “collect” all the preferences of the world of CL.

Forza Italia, four strongest candidates

On the last centre-right front, i.e. Forza Italia, there are four strongest candidates in Milan. Surely Gianluca Comazzi, outgoing group leader, Fabio Altitonante and Giulio Gallera, to which must be added Lara Carano, mayor of Assago, who if elected could then pave the way for the return of Graziano Musellahistoric mayor of the municipality in the Milanese hinterland and then a non-re-nominated parliamentarian in Rome.

Tomorrow the presentation of the Majorino list awaiting the Pagnoncelli poll

As for the centre-left, the Pd list has been officially presented. The Majorino list, on the other hand, will be tomorrow. In Milan they run Fabrizio Pregliasco, Luca Paladini and Michela Palestra. Three very strong names, among which the one with the greatest following in the city seems Paladini and in the province Gym, while the most televised face is precisely that of Pregliasco. But the real expectation is for January 5th. In fact, a survey commissioned from Nando Pagnoncelli should arrive around Epiphany, on which the center-left would like to base its strategy.

