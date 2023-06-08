The disappointment is total. Because losing a final in the 90th minute hurts a lot. However, Fiorentina could also participate in the Conference League next season if UEFA were to decide to exclude Juventus from the European cups.

Situation

—

So, at the moment, Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Milan will compete in the Champions League, Atalanta and Rome in the Europa League, Juventus, net of European sanctions, would be in the Conference League with seventh place. Italian Fiorentina is eighth and would thus take over for the Bianconeri.