There are a few days left until May 8th and many have not thought of a gift, but if you are one of them too you could find the perfect tech gift thanks to the Huawei offers for Mother’s Day.

All offers are available on the Huawei Store and include various types of devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, notebooks and TWS headsets. The promotions will run until May 10 and shipping is free, with delivery within one or two working days from the time of purchase.

All Huawei offers for Mother’s Day

For mothers who want to be fashionable with glamorous accessories, Huawei offers HUAWEI P50 Pocket. A folding smartphone capable of surprising both as a device and as a fashion accessory thanks to the very elegant and feminine Premium Gold coloring, designed in collaboration with the high fashion designer Iris Van Herpen and the iconic dual camera system. The smartphone can be purchased on the Huawei Store at a price of € 1599.90 and, with € 49.90 more, you get a HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Classic Gray Blue Nylon Strap. In addition, by adding € 99.90 you can have HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick.

Another inevitable accessory on every mother’s wrist is HUAWEI Watch GT 3 available in the 42 mm version and in the Elite Gold colorway at € 219.99 instead of € 299.00. Or the HUAWEI Watch GT 3 is available in the 46 mm version in the Fashion Brown color for € 209.00 instead of € 269.00. For both models, with an extra € 1.99 you can have a strap with a commercial value of € 29.00. The smartwatch ensures accurate health and fitness tracking thanks to TruSeenTM 5.0+ and a battery life of 14 days.

Always in fashion with a symmetrical design and refined workmanship, the earphones HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 with wireless charging can be purchased at a price of € 99.99 instead of € 159.00 with the HUAWEI ID Case as a gift. Furthermore, by adding € 1.99 you get HUAWEI Band 4e with a commercial value of € 29.90.

For mothers looking for a complete and efficient technological equipment for smart working, Huawei offers HUAWEI MateBook D15 in the version with 11th generation Intel® CoreTM processor i5 8GB + 256GB for € 549.00 instead of € 799.00. The pc is designed to deliver incredible performance, cross-device and cross-platform functionality.

Perfect for viewing a wide range of content thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, HUAWEI MatePad 11 (Wi-Fi 6GB + 64GB) is available at a price of € 339.90 with free HUAWEI M-Pencil and adding € 29.99 you get HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard with a commercial value of € 99.90.

For an unprecedented and immersive audio experience, HUAWEI Freebuds Pro in the Silver color it can be purchased on the Huawei Store at € 93.90 and in the other colors at € 99.90 instead of € 179.00. In addition, you can get HUAWEI Band 4e with a commercial value of € 29.90 for only € 1.99.

Huawei also offers the curved monitor, HUAWEI MateView GT Standard Edition for € 399.99 instead of € 499.00 with free HUAWEI Wireless Mouse GT and HUAWEI Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT, designed to maximize gaming performance and create an immersive entertainment experience.

For mothers who don’t want to give up creativity and power, HUAWEI P50 Pro is available at € 999.90 instead of € 1199.90 with the HUAWEI Phone Case as a gift and by adding € 49.99 you get HUAWEI Watch 3 Classic Gray Blue Nylon Strap with a commercial value of € 399.00. The smartphone is perfect for capturing unique and unforgettable moments and is equipped with a larger screen and a larger battery while maintaining a thin line and low weight.

In addition to offering a comfortable and smart user experience, the HUAWEI Watch series 3 has professional health and fitness monitoring functions and an ultra-performing battery: HUAWEI Watch 3 in the Active version with Black Fluoroelastomer Strap coloring for € 269.99 instead of € 369.00; while HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro in the Classic version with Brown Leather Strap coloring can be purchased at a price of € 299.90 instead of € 499.00. For both, by purchasing the wearable you get the HUAWEI Mini Speaker as a gift and by adding € 1.99 you can have an additional strap with a commercial value of € 29.00.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s (before buying it I suggest you read our review of this notebook) with 11th generation i7 16GB + 512 GB processor is available for € 1199.90 instead of € 1399.00 and with € 1.99 more you get HUAWEI Matepad T10s 2021 (Wi-Fi; 4GB + 64GB) with a commercial value of € 249.90. In addition to high performance, the PC guarantees long life thanks to the 60Wh battery that frees you from the worry of running out of charge.

Huawei also offers a complete, ultra-portable and professional-grade notebook, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 with 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor 16BG + 512GB at € 999.99 instead of € 1599.00 and with the addition of € 1.99 you get HUAWEI Display Monitor with a commercial value of € 159.90.

For mothers always on the go, HUAWEI Watch GT 2 in the Night Black breakfast is available on the Huawei Store at a price of € 99.99 instead of € 199.90, with Mini Speaker as a gift. The smartwatch offers a wide suite of smart features, records sports scores and monitors health status.

HUAWEI MateBook 14 with AMD RyzenTM 7 8GB + 512GB processor, on offer at € 699.90 instead of € 1049.00, is a light and elegant PC that can be taken anywhere: to work, on vacation, in a club but also to use it comfortably at home thanks to the weight of only 1.49 kg and a thickness of 15.9 mm.

Flash offers available until May 5th

