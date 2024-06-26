Not just Sangiuliano, here is the collection of gaffes from the Grillini

The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano in recent days he had once again ended up at the center of controversy for a new one gaffetelling that “Christopher Columbus he was looking for the sphericity of the earth because he was inspired by the theories of Galileo“, which however at the time he wasn’t born yet. Sangiuliano immediately admitted he was wrong. But he also declared that he was in possession of one folderin which it stores the gaffes of others: of politicians, journalists, presenters. The most critical of the minister were the Grillini, but in the recent past – reports Il Foglio – various exponents of the party led by Giuseppe With you they stumbled into gaffes, some even sensational. A few months ago, for example, in February, the latest star in the Grillino firmament, Alessandra Todde, the new president of the Sardinia Region, explained his opposition to government policies with these words on “Piazza Pulita” on La7. “As Machiavelli said, to err is human, to persevere is diabolical“.

Phrase that is actually attributed to Saint Augustine of Hippo and not to the writer cited by Todde. But there is much more, such as – continues Il Foglio – the famous port of Madridthe Mediterranean Sea in Russia, the closed tunnels which however work with three-dimensional transport, the false moon landingsirens, chips under the skin, GDP-generating air conditioners, and then again Mr Ping and the “Venezuelan” dictator Pino Chet, as well as Judas exchanged for Barabbas and also God who “created the Earth in three days”. The minister’s gaffes are in fact “I apologize for the pencil” stuff, as Nino said Frassicacompared to the bestiality of Di Maio, Di Battista, Di Stefano, Toninelli, Patuanelli, Fico and other Five stars present and past.