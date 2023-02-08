NEOM, the publicly funded company created by Saudi Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, wants to show the world the four futuristic megacities of Saudi Arabia that will come to life in the future, documenting its construction so far in a recently released video . NEOM’s director of urban planning, Tarek Qaddumi, says the design team has begun construction of the city’s most well-known backbone The Line. The first modules are expected to be completed before 2030. The recent video released by NEOM shows real footage of the large-scale construction of the four cities: The Line, Trojena, Sindalah and Oxagon. Sindala will be the luxury destination, Trojena the reference for mountain and mainland excursions, while The Line keeps its name as the flagship city of the four megacities. Oxagon, the fourth city, is proposed as a center of advanced studies, the likely candidate of NEOM to further lead the research on the exclusive use of solar, wind and hydrogen energy sources, in an attempt to apply exclusively renewable energy in all cities.



