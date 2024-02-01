Tomorrow, February 2, the Apple Vision Pro, the company's virtual and augmented reality device, and one of the biggest technology launches of the year. Thus, reviews of this product have already begun to circulate online, and They present us with a quite interesting product, but it is not free of flaws.

Generally, everyone is impressed with the technological capabilities, and everything we find here in terms of the appearance of the screen, which many have pointed out as the most surprising section of this device. This is what he commented TechSpot about:

“Apple Vision Pro is a truly amazing product that offers a futuristic eye and hand tracking interface along with stunning 3D videos and truly impressive AR applications. It's also a magical way to expand your Mac. But there are some early performance bugs that need to be ironed out, the battery can get in the way, and Digital Persona is a bit creepy and needs improvement.”

For his part, this was what he pointed out The Verge about:

“There are a lot of ideas in Vision Pro and they are all executed with the kind of thoughtful intention that few other companies can offer, let alone in the first iteration. But what's surprising is that Apple may have inadvertently revealed that some of these core ideas are actually dead ends: that they can never be executed well enough to become mainstream. This is the best video pass-through headset ever made, and that could mean the camera-based mixed reality pass-through could be a road to nowhere. This is the best hand and eye tracking ever, and it looks like the mouse, keyboard, and touchscreen will remain undefeated for years to come. There is so much technology in this that it seems magical when it works and completely frustrates you when it doesn't.”

Similarly, CNET added:

“Do I believe in the destiny of this mixed reality future? Yes, I've been writing about it for 10 years. I can see it coming. The Apple Vision Pro is a moment where ecosystems finally begin to arrive, hardware reaches truly remarkable levels of audiovisual quality and input systems are reinvented. It's an exciting time and Vision Pro won't be the only product in this landscape. However, it will probably be the most influential since the Oculus Rift.”

However, all the reviews have pointed out that the price is quite high, and the battery is an issue that can affect more than one person's experience. Along with this, the lack of a native YouTube application has been criticized. However, most have made it clear that this is a step in the right direction, and if Apple can fix the problems that have been pointed out, the Vision Pro will be very much worth it.

We remind you that the Apple Vision Pro will be on sale starting tomorrow.

Editor's Note:

Like other technology products, early adopters are the ones who have the difficult task of dealing with the initial problems of any device, and the Apple Vision Pro is no exception. The interesting thing will be to see how Apple constantly improves this product.

