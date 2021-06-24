There is now little time left for the release on the market of Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III, two high-end devices of the famous brand that will be particularly addressed to those who love photography and cinema, in fact the company wanted to bring the experience gained with its products in recent years to its devices, including cameras, tv and audio devices. What many were wondering is: what are the European prices of Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III?

Perhaps we have the answer, in fact two pages dedicated to these Sony smartphones have arrived from Germany, where you can read the prices. The pages are from MediaMarkt and for the Sony Xperia 1 III a price equal to 1299 €, while for the model Xperia 5 III we talk about € 999.

Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III: official prices and features

There is no official Sony regarding prices for now, but we are talking about plausible figures, moreover the shop in question already allows you to make the pre-order, so it is very likely that the final prices are actually those indicated. The price may still vary slightly depending on the country, so in Italy they may cost a little more, or a little less, but the figures will be indicative there.

The estimated delivery dates are also indicated, as indicated the devices would be delivered around the end of the first week of August.

We just have to wait for some more information from Sony about prices, or maybe some Italian shop will think about revealing the prices as happened in Germany. In any case, Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III are very interesting, they are top of the range devices that do not compromise in any field and could really make a difference compared to competitors.

On Sony Xperia 1 III we find a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is the most powerful of the moment, a photographic sector that really promises very well with 105mm main sensor and interesting functions designed for those who use a Sony Alpha camera, as well as display and audio compartment; if you want to learn more about the main features you can visit the dedicated page. In short, Sony could come up with something really interesting, and we look forward to seeing if all the promises will actually be kept.