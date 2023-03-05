The highway is one of the roads with the fewest accidents. But that doesn’t mean you can’t easily go wrong. In any case, you should not do these things.

1. Driving too slowly

In the Netherlands you are allowed 100 kilometers per hour during the day and that speed is dangerously close to the top speed of trucks, which can reach 85 km/h thanks to a speed limiter in the Netherlands. In other countries, the speed of trucks is sometimes 90 km/h. In any case, the fact is that it does not help the flow when trucks start to overtake passenger cars and a truck that is pressing on your bumper is not a nice feeling anyway.

2. Slowly inserting and not connecting

You may not like it for your still cold engine, but accelerate on the slip lane to the maximum allowed speed. This makes it easier to merge and prevents others from having to brake for you when you merge. You won't be bothered by it yourself, but when it's busy, one braking action of a car or truck behind you can already create a considerable traffic jam.

3. Drive away slowly when the traffic jam clears.

Many traffic jams remain long because motorists react slowly when the end of the traffic jam is in sight. As soon as you see that it starts driving in front of you, please follow it immediately. And connect when traffic jams arise. The gap you leave in front of you ensures that at the end of the traffic jam the length is extended by the length of this gap.

4. Driving too fast

Anyone who drives faster than the legal limit not only endangers others, but also puts themselves in a potentially expensive position, as the risk of a traffic fine is high. In heavy traffic, speeding, tailgating and constant lane changes also lead to braking, traffic jams and even accidents.

5. Not creating a rescue lane

In many neighboring countries, the creation of a so-called rescue lane is mandatory in the event of a traffic jam. But not only there, but also in some places in the Netherlands where rush-hour lanes are used, you have to leave such an intermediate space open for rescue services. Then when you pass the accident spot, look carefully in front of you to avoid a second accident. Making recordings with your phone is strictly prohibited.

6. Keeping too little distance

Half your speed in meters is generally considered to be the ideal distance from the vehicle in front. In other words: keep a distance of 60 meters at 120 kilometers per hour. In tunnels or rush-hour lanes, that distance should actually be slightly greater. Here you cannot swerve to the right if you are surprised by an abrupt braking maneuver by the vehicle in front or another incident.

7. Don’t keep all the way to the right

Tailgaters often cause just as much frustration as drivers who drive unnecessarily on the left. Many motorists know this, but only a small proportion go all the way to the right after an overtaking maneuver and as a result a lot of asphalt is not used. So – when the right lane is clear – go all the way to the right, instead of staying in the middle lane all the way.

8. Blocking Late ‘Zippers’

Motorists who drive to the end of a road narrowing are not in front of them, but make optimum use of the space. There is a very simple reason for this: zipping too early increases the risk of a traffic jam or traffic jam. And that causes delays. Drivers in the opposite lane must allow road users to merge and must not block them. These passing drivers, on the other hand, should not force the lane change.