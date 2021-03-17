Here are the causes and solutions for lack of focus

Focus is not something we can see or feel, and it makes us guess a lot about what we are doing. Even the best of us gets derailed by obstacles that prevent us from focusing. The important question: Why can not we focus?

Adrian Shepherd – a productivity consultant and CEO of the iSaXedBook website – provides some reasons for not focusing, and some possible solutions, on the Livehack site.

the smartphone:

Our greatest productivity enemy is our greatest tools. And like any great tool, a smartphone can be used for good or bad things. And for every person who uses a smartphone to listen to self-development materials, there are a hundred who listen to their favorite songs or play video games. A potential solution is to turn your smartphone into a smart business tool by downloading only the necessary apps to it.

Notices:

It goes hand in hand with reason number one. Every application downloaded to the phone triggers notifications. The result is hundreds of notifications a day, which is hundreds of distractions.

A possible solution is to turn off all unnecessary notifications.

Screens:

Unfortunately, we live in the information age, and most people now spend between eight to ten hours looking at a screen or the other. Unfortunately, the eye suffers because of this.

A potential solution is to use the KitKat strategy, and take a breather. We need to constantly remind ourselves that screens are not real life. The “20-20-20” rule can be followed, which calls for looking every twenty minutes at something 20 meters away for a period of 20 seconds.