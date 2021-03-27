The World Photography Organization has selected the “best individual photos” in categories such as travel, architecture and street photography.

The World Photography Organization selected “Best Individual Pictures” in categories such as travel, architecture and street photography.

* Vietnamese photographer Kan Phan won the travel category thanks to a photo showing a scene of drying fish.

It was captured by the photographer at the “Long Hai” fish market in Ba Ria Fung Tau, Vietnam.

* Spanish photographer, Juan Lopez Ruiz, won the landscape category, as he captured the moment of a flash of lightning over a field of lavender, with an isolated tree in the center of the photo.

* German photographer Klaus Lenzen won the Architecture category.

Linzen documented a set of stairs at the “Hyatt” in Düsseldorf that appear to float in space.

* As for the photographer F. Delek Oyar, from Turkey, won the street photography category as a result of his photo, which was documented by a worker disinfecting a train platform in Ankara.

According to “CNN in Arabic”, the winners in the other six categories included the following: Tamari Kudita from Zimbabwe in the creativity category, Mariano Bellemare Torricella from Spain in the lifestyle category, Marijo Madonna from Croatia in the movement category, and Cristo Bellamy from Estonia in the natural world and life category. Wild and Kata Zaih from Hungary in the Object category, as well as Lyudmila Sabanina from the Russian Federation in the Portrait category.

Winners in the ten categories will be considered for winning the absolute title, and a prize of $ 5,000.

The winners will also receive a selection of Sony digital imaging equipment.

The overall winner of the open competition will be announced on April 15th.

In addition to the winners in these categories, more than a hundred photographers were selected for the short list as well.

The winning works, and the works included in the short list, will be displayed in a virtual exhibition on the World Photography website.

Gaston Delo, director of the “Vola” (Latin American Picture Library) exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina, judged this year’s competition.