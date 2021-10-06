Today, October 6, came to an end What If…?, the MCU series that was tasked with exploring the multiverse, a concept that is more and more important in Marvel productions. As is a custom with this type of event, social networks have been filled with memes that express happiness and sadness that many have right now.

In this way, below you can check the best memes that the end of What If…?

Marvel has to pay for therapy for many.

#WhatIf pic.twitter.com/2h8LIoFkXj – ELI ✨ (@ Scarlet91463067) October 6, 2021

ONLY CHAPTER IN WHICH THEY DO NOT KILL TONY AND DO NOT SHOW IT COMPLETE LPM #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/fVPdFD4jMe – spøøky mich 👻 what if spoilers (@spideyandicy) October 6, 2021

-I see that Watcher did not take into account the spiderman of the zombie universe #WhatIf #spiderman #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/F6FLJJ61aS – Shermy Strange💜 (@ Blazco10) October 6, 2021

Via: Twitter