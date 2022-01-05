In just a few hours, the Three Kings will reach the homes of thousands of children. In case you still don’t know what to write in your wish letter, here we share a list with the best toys you can order this time. Just remember to leave your best shoe under the Christmas tree.

Bandai Mexico Dragon Ball Tenkaichi Budokai Battle Arena with Exclusive Figure of Goku – Currently at $ 1,279 pesos.

Playmobil Back to the Future Delorean – Currently at $ 1,019 pesos.

Blood of Saiyans Vol VII Vegeta Super Saiyan God – Currently at $ 569 pesos.

Luigis Mansion Laboratory and Suctione Expansion Set – Currently at $ 799 pesos.

LEGO Block Question Mark Super Mario 64 – Currently at $ 3,999 pesos.

Mattel Star Wars, The Child Yoda Figure – Currently at $ 729 pesos.

STAR WARS The Black Series Credit Collection – Figure The Mandalorian – Currently at $ 709 pesos.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Rainbow Path Track – Currently at $ 3,499 pesos.

Hot Wheels Track Builder, Deluxe Stunt Box – Currently at $ 749 pesos.

STAR WARS The Black Series – 15 cm Scale Moff Gideon Figure – Currently at $ 583 pesos.

Via: Amazon